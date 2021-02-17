Warning shot in the azure blue sky of Kanaky-New Caledonia. For the first time since the signing of the Noumea Accords of 1998 paving the way for a possible process of decolonization, the separatists will be in the majority within the collegial government. This new situation is certainly precarious due to volatile and fragile alliances, but it constitutes a strong political signal. The resignations of the various currents in favor of independence on February 2, which led to the fall of the previous executive with a “loyalist” majority, already had a warning value. Because the institutional troubles that convulse the Pacific archipelago are still closely linked to the secular political and economic debts not settled.

Against a backdrop of capitalist predation and state laissez-faire, the situation has indeed deteriorated considerably in recent months. In addition to the procrastination of collegiality and budgetary delays, it is above all the project to buy the nickel and cobalt Vale plant – a real economic lung – by a consortium led by the Swiss Trafigura, a vulture brokerage group, who ignited the powder. Ignoring the meaning of the riots that broke out in December 2020 against this project, which gives pride of place to predatory multinationals to the detriment of jobs and local interests, was a serious mistake. The non-separatists denounce today “A denial of democracy”. It has been going on for a long time, too long, in these lands.

2022 is not just synonymous with presidential elections. The Noumea agreements provide for a final and third consultation on the independence of the archipelago by the same date. And if, during the previous referendums, the Caledonians voted overwhelmingly in favor of staying in France, the progression of the supporters of the yes to independence continues to gain ground. Paris, like the loyalists, was no stranger to this rise.