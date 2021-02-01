No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Editorial Navalnyi, who has recovered from the poisoning, is not afraid of even a threat of imprisonment, and that is a problem for Putin

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
February 1, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Editorial|Editorial

No means has led the opposition leader to retreat. As a result, even ordinary Russians have become bolder.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalnyi will face a Moscow court on Tuesday on charges of violating the provisions of his previous economic criminal conviction. According to the authorities, Navalnyi failed to report to the authorities while he was being treated in Germany due to the novitok poisoning in August. The poisoning is suspected by security service agents operating under Russian leadership.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.