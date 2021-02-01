No means has led the opposition leader to retreat. As a result, even ordinary Russians have become bolder.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalnyi will face a Moscow court on Tuesday on charges of violating the provisions of his previous economic criminal conviction. According to the authorities, Navalnyi failed to report to the authorities while he was being treated in Germany due to the novitok poisoning in August. The poisoning is suspected by security service agents operating under Russian leadership.