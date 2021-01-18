No Result
Editorial Navalnyi remains a thorn in Putin’s flesh

January 18, 2021
The case of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, for its part, shows that Putin’s Russia is on the path to China. That is why EU countries must have an even more coherent strategy for Russia.

Machine was directed to land at another airport, support troops were arrested, and there were security forces so that the riot helmets collided.

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s reception in Russia tells us that Navalnyi is not a nullity for President Vladimir Putin but a threat. For the Russian leadership, Navalnyi is not a victim of an assassination attempt but a criminal who had to be apprehended immediately at passport control.

.

