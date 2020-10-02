Editorial Navalny still has work to do in Russia

The opposition leader sees his poisoning as a sign of Russia’s current system’s struggle to survive.

Attempted murder did not silence Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Navalnyi has escaped from the hospital and lives with his wife and son under the protection of security authorities in Berlin.

Navalnyi has also given his first interview to the German newspaper Der Spiegel. Navalnyi, who is learning to move again, believes he will recover from the poisoning. Whether Russia will recover from the time of President Vladimir Putin cannot be certain.

Navalnyi says the novitchok neurotoxin is used only with Putin’s permission. “The system is struggling to survive, and we have just felt the consequences.”

Although life in Russia has been made almost impossible for the Navalny, he plans to return. My job is to stay that guy who isn’t afraid, he says.

Chancellor Angela Merkel visited Navalny at the hospital. EU leaders meet in Brussels. A reaction would finally be expected of them, as the assassination attempt is a deep crisis in EU-Russia relations.

