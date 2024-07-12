Editorial | NATO toughened its words about China’s role in Ukraine

Editorial|NATO considers China to be a decisive enabler of Russia’s military actions, because China supports Russia both politically and economically.

OFin its statements and strategic concept, ato has strengthened its statements about China round by round. In the declaration of the NATO summit in Washington, which ended on Thursday, the text regarding China is again more direct than before.

NATO states that China is the decisive enabler of Russia’s military actions. According to NATO, China’s support to Russia increases the threat to Russia’s neighbors and Euro-Atlantic security.

NATO’s record of China is not surprising. The statement exudes frustration at how China cares little about the West’s efforts to get China to reduce both direct and indirect support for Russia’s military operations in Ukraine. China supports Russia both politically and financially, and the financial support also concerns the needs of the Russian defense industry. Support seems to have increased recently.

A war that consumes the Western bloc suits China, because the common goal of China and Russia is to change the world order dominated by the United States.

The NATO countries of Europe no longer have any restraints on narrowing down their line regarding China in such a way that it corresponds to the US China policy. Now, in relations with China, security is even more clearly ahead of the economy. At the same time, however, the cycle of tensions is accelerated.

Kturning the focus even more clearly towards China also tightens NATO’s cooperation with Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and Japan. The leaders of the countries attended the summit in Washington.

China does not like this, and it is now interfering in Europe’s security in a completely new way. Currently, China and Belarus are having a military exercise on the Polish border. The timing is no accident. Last year, China and Russia held a military exercise in the East China Sea under the US, Japan and South Korea summit.

“ China feels that Europe is interfering in its affairs.

Hungary also gives China opportunities to intervene in European affairs. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán visited both Moscow and Beijing at the beginning of the EU presidency, which started in July.

Orbán, who nurtures relations with Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Donald Trump, is betting that authoritarianism will beat democracies at least in the medium term. Orbán’s Hungary is the only EU country where China is still viewed positively. Xi visited Hungary in May during his trip to Europe.

Orbán’s shuttle made the other EU countries furious. As a small nudge, many EU countries, including Finland, boycotted ministerial meetings hosted by Hungary for a long time.

KIina sees herself as a tension reliever, after it has intervened in Russia’s nuclear weapons program and offered its own model to Ukraine as a basis for peace. China is also irritated by accusations of supporting Russia, because in China’s view, it does not give Russia direct arms aid, unlike North Korea and Iran.

China feels that Europe is interfering in its affairs. At the same time, China is influencing European security in completely new ways by supporting Russia – also on the ground, such as in military exercises on the Polish border.

China plays the decisive role as an enabler of Russia’s warfare. China is seen as a guarantor of Europe’s security, a mediator of peace as well as an increaser of instability, but it is still unclear in which role China will be most active. Commanding China does not work.

China is positioned and ready to act in accordance with its strategic assessments. It is very unlikely that China would cut off its economic ties with Russia.

In Washington, NATO intensified its confrontation with China. China accuses the West of provocation and toughens its own language. Soon to see China’s irritation towards Taiwan again.

