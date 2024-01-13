Both the new president of the republic and the new commander of the Finnish Defense Forces must leave behind the old reservations about how Finland operates outside of its own country. NATO is also changing military command matters.

TMäntyniemi, the official residence of the president of Asavalanda, will have to be renovated, but the renovation will also include the president's central work area, Finland's foreign and security policy.

All presidential candidates take Finland's security situation and geopolitics seriously and have presented their own analyses. There are hardly any differences.