Editorial | NATO membership changes the management of foreign policy

As a result of NATO membership, the prime minister’s role and parliamentarism must not shrink in foreign policy decision-making.

Tthe division of powers between the president of the state and the government has been a topic in Finnish political culture that is never the right time to discuss. But now it is.

Finland’s NATO membership to change the way of making key decisions in foreign and security policy. Likewise, Finland’s self-understanding and identity in the field of international politics is changing. As a member of NATO, Finland is now sitting at all Western tables in the middle of a political process where the goal at every table is the same: that Russia’s neighbor is stable and safe.

In the European Union, the prime minister is sitting at Finland’s plate, and the government-led EU policy has established its operating methods. At the NATO summit, the president sits at the table.

NATO membership changes the national division of labor in foreign and security policy. The president gets a new forum for action from the NATO summits.

NATO membership is tipping the balance of power in foreign and security policy in favor of the president at the expense of the prime minister and the prime minister’s office. Therefore, the change forces us to examine the joint leadership of foreign policy and the division of powers. As a result of NATO membership, the prime minister’s role and parliamentarism in foreign policy decision-making must not shrink.

“ At the NATO summit, the president sits at the table.

Qthe question is about institutions, not about individuals. The cooperation between the current president and the current prime minister has gone well, especially in the most important matter: the promotion of Finland’s NATO process. The appreciation enjoyed by President Sauli Niinistö played an important role at crucial moments both in Finland and in the world. The Parliament and the parties were kept very close to the process.

However, there are ripples under the surface. The debate about the joint leadership of NATO-Finland’s foreign policy erupted when, during the election, it was argued whether Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) exceeded her authority when considering giving Hornet fighters to Ukraine in Kiev. Jurisdiction was not exceeded.

The discussion of power was also at issue when the Presidential Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense rejected Marin’s staff’s proposal for the Prime Minister’s Office’s own foreign and security policy advisor. Even if that motion was cancelled, it would be strange if Petteri Orpo (Kok) as prime minister did not strengthen the role of the Cabinet Office in NATO decisions.

The constitution obliges the president and the prime minister to make joint foreign and security policy decisions. It is done in the ministerial committee for foreign and security policy, or tp-utva.

Tp-utva is a kind of black box, with no visibility into decision-making. Decisions are made together, but you don’t have to agree on them. Tp-utva’s secretiveness, veiled in national security, also raises questions about how the parliament gets information about NATO decision-making.

A model for preparing NATO decisions can be found in EU decision-making. Both EU and NATO issues are strongly cross-administrative. The responsibility for coordinating NATO policy is most naturally in the government office, when decisions are prepared in several different ministries.

Sthe Finnish reflection on democracy and parliamentarism is very detached from the international debate. Democracy faces many challenges. That is why it is important to think about the model of Finnish co-management – and also how the model would work if the prime minister and the president were on very different foreign policy lines.

Membership in NATO changes the joint leadership of foreign policy and the parliamentary control of foreign policy. When Finland gets a new government and the presidential elections are approaching, it’s a good time to evaluate these issues without prestige disputes. The future government should start a study on the need to reform the constitution.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the journal principle line.