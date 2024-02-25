Editorial | Municipalities' standards need to be relaxed

Based on the proposals received from the municipalities, the government is investigating how the municipalities' standards could be relaxed. There is something to lighten up, but it is good to remember that a norm that seems to be boring to the target of regulation can be very important.

25.2. 19:00

Kuntakkätten's understanding of the strictness and number of norms governing the activities of municipalities became clear when the Ministry of Finance asked municipalities, other organizations and municipal residents for suggestions and ideas on which tasks municipalities could be given more discretion and freedom. The ministry received more than 600 proposals.

That's important. Municipalities exercise public power, which must be based on law in a rule of law like Finland. Regulation is also necessary to guarantee equal treatment of people, among other things. However, regulation can become too strict and shackled, in which case it puts a brake on innovation, for example. This problem is partly structural. When the parliament's task is to enact laws and the ministries to prepare them, the mill can easily turn the tightening regulations without noticing.

Most of the proposals received by the ministry concerned early childhood education and training, which currently take up about half of the municipalities' budgets. The rest were related to economic tasks, land use, digitization, administration and construction, among other things. According to the proponents, many standards in these matters at least cause extra work and at worst make it difficult to operate and organize it.

Impact assessments of the proposals are about to start. According to the Minister of Municipalities, Anna-Kaisa Ikonen (kok), guidelines should be drawn up already this year.

Impact assessments should be done carefully. It is clear that there are problems with the current regulation that can prevent sensible reforms and cause costs. Many municipalities now have big problems, for example due to the age structure. At the same time, however, it must be remembered that the norms that seem to be missed by the object of regulation and that are being worked on can be very important from the point of view of the citizen's legal security.

The editorials are HS's positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS's editorial department, and they reflect the magazine principle line.