Editorial Municipal employees now have a moment to settle

The conciliation board will submit a conciliation proposal on Tuesday.

Monday was the last day of large-scale strikes in the municipal sector. The strike, this time, was attended by members of the Public and Welfare Association JHL, Jyty and the negotiating body Juko in ten cities. Due to the strike, some schools and kindergartens kept their doors closed.

The purpose of the municipal strikes remained obscure. It has always been clear that the wage agreement in the municipal sectors depends on the outcome of the nurses’ negotiations, so it is difficult to see what was actually sought in the strike. It was also known all the time that the strike would last a week, and it would not shorten or prolong it, so there was no question of an actual labor struggle.

Maybe we went on strike because of the mood. Until now, the labor dispute in the municipal sector has been reduced in public to a battle of caregivers, but now other professional groups have also recalled their existence.

Nursing assistance has been received in the municipal sector, although the diversity of professional groups has occasionally emerged. Other organizations have not looked well at the publicity of Tehari’s chairman, Millariikka Rytkönen.

The nurses were not involved in the strike by other municipal employees. They canceled their strike and began to prepare for an even more intense industrial action, a mass redundancy. There was public suspicion that the strike funds from caregivers’ organizations Tehy and Super were dwindling. Tehyn Rytkönen and Silja Paavola, the chairman of Super, strongly denied it.

Work dispute the conciliation commission set up to settle is due to submit its conciliation proposal on tuesday. It is eagerly awaited on every side of the big negotiating table in the municipal sector – and certainly in the country’s government, which has so far managed to bury embarrassing industrial action under the NATO debate. Gradually, however, the dispute should be resolved.

The board is in a difficult position. Some sort of salary program is probably coming, otherwise the proposal would not be worth making right. But is the performance enough for caregivers whose expectations are set so high that even a fair offer can feel very difficult to swallow?

