Editorial Movement restrictions may not be necessary

Editorial|Editorial
The government had reason to prepare restrictions on movement, but if it goes well, they will never have to be introduced.
For subscribers
16:30
Finns are so efficient and practical that an inch-by-inch process sometimes goes faster than an idea. Thus, the details of the restrictions on movement proposed by the government, from wine purchases to dating venues, are already being fully considered, although it is not yet certain that the restrictions will ever be introduced.
Topics related to the article
.
#Editorial #Movement #restrictions
Leave a Reply