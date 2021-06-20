Editorial Mosquitoes are painful, but they should not be fought at any cost

If bumblebees are expelled with bumblebees, blueberries are also not allowed.

Patrol, The decision by Scandinavian Outdoor and Varusteleka to phase out Thermacell mosquito repellents drew attention to the fact that harmful chemicals are still marketed and used with considerable care.

The Finnish licensing authority Tukes has approved the deporter with strict restrictions. The device should not be used indoors or in nature, but only on a terrace or yard without flowers. Use near flowering plants and beehives is specifically prohibited.