Editorial | Moscow's blow may be reflected in Europe

Terrorist threat assessments are being revised in many European countries. Estimates are affected by both the attack in Moscow and the protracted crises in the Middle East.

LEurope has had a long period of peace without major terrorist attacks. After Friday's concert hall attack in Moscow, many European countries are revising their threat assessments. It is feared that the attack could inspire other operators. In Finland, a single attack in Moscow does not increase the risk of terrorism, even though it is reflected in threat assessments. Risk assessments are always complex.

The United States warned Russia in advance of the attack based on its own intelligence. The United States also assumes that the attack in Moscow was carried out by Isis-K, which is currently the most effective group of ISIS, which is particularly effective in Central Asia. It is also present in Europe.

Europe's concerns about terrorism are mainly related to two groups: the extreme right and Islamists. Last week, the German security authorities announced that they had arrested two Afghan men who were planning an attack on the Swedish parliament. The motivation for the plans was the burning of Korans in Sweden.

Finland is closely monitoring whether the attack in Moscow affects the Russian authorities' attitude towards people from the Middle East and, through that, possibly also the pressure on Finland's border. It is still too early to judge, but if the Russian administration needs to emphasize control, it will not organize mayhem on its borders.

Threat assessments in Finland are also affected by the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, which is raising tensions in many other crisis centers as well. If the crisis in the Middle East and also the attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels, which are closely linked to it, on shipping in the Red Sea, continue, the consequences in Europe will be unpredictable. Many countries also have significant Jewish and Arab minorities, and we do not wish for further tensions between the groups.

Finland also participates in the crisis management operations in the Red Sea under the leadership of the United States and the EU with a few soldiers sent on staff duties. The participation is small, but it is still a responsibility for the security of Europe.

