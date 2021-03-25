Thursday, March 25, 2021
Editorial More vaccines should be given to restricted areas

March 25, 2021
If there are restrictions on movement in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area and Turku, these areas should also be emphasized in the order of vaccination. Dealing with a pandemic is not a regional policy.

According to the government, the owner of the cottage is allowed to go out of the restricted areas to his cottage. The same is allowed for long-term tenants of the cottage. The interpretability of the guidelines and the impossibility of monitoring are illustrated by the fact that no one defines what is “long-term”.­Picture: Heikki Saukkomaa / Lehtikuva

Government On Thursday, he submitted to Parliament his proposal on how to restrict the movement of Finns in order to curb the coronavirus pandemic. When the package enters into force, it will be the strongest interference with fundamental rights since World War II. That is why we have to expect a lot from it.

