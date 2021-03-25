Editorial More vaccines should be given to restricted areas

Editorial|Editorial
If there are restrictions on movement in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area and Turku, these areas should also be emphasized in the order of vaccination. Dealing with a pandemic is not a regional policy.
Government On Thursday, he submitted to Parliament his proposal on how to restrict the movement of Finns in order to curb the coronavirus pandemic. When the package enters into force, it will be the strongest interference with fundamental rights since World War II. That is why we have to expect a lot from it.
