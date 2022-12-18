Editorial | More and more people live alone

There are already 1.3 million Finns living in one-person households, or almost a quarter of the population. In Helsinki, one-person apartments already make up the majority of households.

in Finland a big change has taken place in a fairly short time, when the number of people living alone has almost doubled compared to 1990.

There are already 1.3 million Finns forming a one-person household, or almost a quarter of the population. 46 percent of households live alone. In Helsinki, for example, the proportion of people living alone is even higher: last year, for the first time, single-person apartments made up the majority of the capital’s households.

Of course, such a group is not uniform. Those living alone include many students who have moved away from their childhood home, but also widowed elderly women. Across the age groups, the most common reason for living alone is separation from a spouse. However, those who live alone may have a partner or minor children enrolled elsewhere. Living alone can be a stage of life or a way of life, and it does not necessarily mean loneliness.

At the same time, this diversity has made those who live alone a hidden group. Since a large group of people are united only by living alone, they do not constitute a politically influential force. Therefore, the increase in living alone has hardly affected the public debate. Living alone is still seen as an exception to the norm, also when developing society and its services.

The rise in the cost of living hits many people living alone especially hard. There are many expenses in life that are the same for both single-income and two-income households. Living expenses also often take a proportionally larger part of the income from those who live alone. For example, in the capital region, the situation is aggravated by the fact that apartment investors own a considerable part of small apartments. Especially many working-age people living alone therefore live more cramped than they would like.

However, the position of a working person living alone can be the worst of all, if he becomes unemployed or becomes seriously ill. The blow to your own finances can then be harder than for couples.

Bridge week, the situation of those living alone was brought up by the central organization of white-collar workers, STTK. Its member unions have many wage earners whose finances can be tight due to living alone, especially in the capital region.

STTK presented a list of proposed amendments to social security, housing policy and taxation to improve the status of those living alone. For example, the central organization suggests that changing the household tax deduction to a household-specific one should be considered. Now, for example, the deduction for cleaning services and renovations is twice as much for couples compared to those living alone.

It is also reasonable to suggest that joint custody should be better taken into account in the benefits. A child can officially live in only one place, even if he is with his parents who live separately during the week. This also affects parental benefits. An official remote parent is treated like a person living alone.

Changing these things can be tricky, but that’s no reason not to fix them.

Those who live alone the amount occasionally raises concerns. It is easily linked, for example, to a low birth rate or even to the decay of values.

Such concern has a wonderful aftertaste. The number of people living alone in Finland is particularly affected by the fact that students are expected to move quickly from their childhood home and are encouraged to do so. This living alone is usually temporary and is understood as an important step in becoming independent. Living alone is also a sign of a developed society. It is a great social achievement not to have to get married for financial reasons.

Those who live alone must be treated fairly. Such a large group simply cannot be forgotten when developing society.

