Editorial | More and more Finnish municipalities are living beyond their means

The SOTE reform does not seem to save public money, and it is not even helpful in stopping the development of the differentiation of municipalities.

VRecently, municipal finances have been weighed by considering, first of all, the importance of social security reform, its costs and consequences. What has fallen out of the monitoring is how the municipalities’ remaining responsibilities are doing, and how the municipalities are coping with them.

In the Social Security reform, a large part of the municipalities’ responsibilities was transferred to the welfare areas. At the turn of the year, 21 welfare regions started and Helsinki became its own region.

Responsibility for organizing social and health services and fire and rescue services was taken away from municipalities. The responsibility for funding remained with the state, responsibility for organization was transferred to the welfare regions. In this way, a large percentage of the municipalities’ expenses were wiped out.

If the goal was to save public money, the goal seems to be disappointing. The state will have to pay billions of dollars already agreed upon and even more loanable money so that the welfare areas could offer their services. When the social security reform was massaged from year to year, during that time the costs that were later transferred to the welfare areas increased. Of course, the coronavirus pandemic also played a part in this.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the net costs of municipalities’ social and health care and rescue operations increased by 1.3 billion euros from 2021 to 2022. Next year, the regions are estimated to need 24.3 billion.

The welfare regions started their journey with brisk deficits. They should eliminate their deficit by the end of 2026 – but there is no guarantee that they will succeed in this. Looks weak. The reductions in the service network designed for savings are already raising enormous resistance.

Tone of the goals of the reform was that the municipalities would more easily cope with their remaining responsibilities, when the social security reform lifts the heaviest burden from their shoulders.

This side doesn’t seem to work either. The development of the differentiation of municipalities just continues. Municipalities in poor condition with a large elderly population will weaken further, but large municipalities will manage.

This is the end of the Municipal Development Foundation statement made by Eero Laesterä, Doctor of Administrative Sciences. Laesterä calculates that before the pandemic there were already 65 municipalities with a negative annual margin. These municipalities are unable to pay their bills with their income, but have to take on debt or sell their assets. The corona subsidies corrected the situation, but in 2026–2027, according to Laesterä, we will be in the same situation as before the pandemic. It could also happen that the corona money numbed the decision-makers: they did not adapt to the future when manna rained from the sky.

“ The development of the differentiation of municipalities just continues.

Correcting the direction is difficult both politically and economically. The decision-makers of the municipalities are often also the decision-makers of the welfare regions, and in their municipal duties they feel it is their duty to defend the independence of their municipalities even when combining functions with neighboring municipalities would make economic sense. If, on the other hand, a small municipality with an aging population wants to correct the direction by raising taxes, the solution will not bring many coins to the bottom of the coffin.

In large, attractive municipalities, we manage and cooperate. The management of Helsinki’s land assets generated 390 million euros last year, and an increase of one tax percentage unit will add 157 million to the coffers. In Tampere, 8.5 million was collected from parking fees alone.

The services of small, aging municipalities are becoming even more scarce. The big ones are able to offer even more, and the profit of moving to these municipalities brings in payers for the offer.

Laesterä finds one comfort in the views of small municipalities. The revenue flow will flow if a wind farm is built in the municipality. Unfortunately, even this lottery win makes a difference. Wind farms are being created in the west, and municipalities struggling with major financial problems have focused on the east.

If it happens that the social security reform does not bring savings to the public finances, the exemption from social and health costs does not save the struggling municipalities and the differentiation continues, then what will be the profit from the social security reform below the line?

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the magazine principle line.