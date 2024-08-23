Editorial | Modi’s visit to Kiev was important for Ukraine

Editorial|Ukraine also needs India’s support to guarantee lasting peace.

Uin support of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, leaders of Western countries are visiting Kiev almost to the point of trouble. On Friday, Zelenskyi received a rare guest.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has positioned India as a kind of neutral country in relation to Russia’s war of aggression. For Ukraine, Modi’s visit is important, because Ukraine also needs the support of the global south to guarantee lasting peace. India is a key power in this group.

In itself, the war in Ukraine is not a side issue for India. How dependent Russia is now on China’s support affects India’s assessments of both the country’s own position and the direction of China and Russia.

India’s support would be important for Ukraine. At least Modi’s visit to Kiev slightly balances the image of India’s “neutrality”. Modi’s July visit to Moscow left the impression that India’s relationship with the Kremlin is warm.

India trades energy and arms with Russia, and India has also sought Russia’s support against China. India has a persistent border dispute with China, and China supports Pakistan. Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine will renew the relationship between India and Russia. Balancing becomes more difficult for India when Russia has slipped deep into China’s pocket.

At the same time, India seeks to nurture its relationship with the United States. The United States is looking for many common denominators with India, because India is a power factor, whether it is military competition, research and technology, or climate policy. In addition, India is the world’s most populous democracy.

India acts as self-centered as everyone else. Sometimes it stands for the West, sometimes against the West. India is one of the most important players in the Brics community, but India is also a member of the Quad military alliance with the United States, Australia and Japan.

India wants to maintain its autonomy, and the country is not about to end up in the camp of the West. However, India may want to brighten its superpower profile by seeking some kind of diplomatic role in Ukraine.

