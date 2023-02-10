Editorial | Minor parties can surprise in many ways

In Finland’s electoral system, it is not easy for new entrepreneurs to get at least several representatives due to the hidden vote threshold, but minor parties may indirectly influence even the composition of the government.

Vas the elections approach, attention is easily focused on the largest parties. It is understandable, because they themselves try to frame the elections as a battle for the position of the largest party. That’s why the medium-sized parliamentary parties feverishly try to take care in the election debates that they don’t accidentally end up in the audience when the prime ministerial candidates argue.

However, there are also a number of small parties involved in the elections, which should not be completely ignored. In Finland’s electoral system, it is not easy for new entrepreneurs to get at least several representatives, but the local and regional support bills of small parties do not necessarily show up in national opinion polls. In some situations, minor parties may even have an indirect influence on the composition of the government. For example, Liike Nyt got through only one MP in the last election, but according to many members of the coalition, the party took so many votes from the coalition that the coalition did not become the largest party and did not get the position of prime minister.

Small parties can have a similar effect in this spring’s elections as well. In particular, the coalition is being challenged by Liike Nyt and the liberal party. Basic Finns have their own small splinter parties, which are beginning to be as numerous as there were different communist parties in their time, but they do not pose a big challenge to basic Finns. Ano Turtiainen, who broke away from the Basic Finns and founded her own internally contentious Power Belongs to the People group, is a candidate in Southeastern Finland, but her chances of renewing her seat as a member of parliament are slim.

Liike Nyt got its only member of parliament from the constituency of Uusimaa in the last election. It is indeed easiest for small and new parties to get an MP seat in Uusimaa, where 37 MPs will be elected in the spring elections. The second easiest is in Helsinki. In most smaller constituencies, however, it is difficult to get a representative seat.

The explanation is the so-called latent vote threshold, which is lower in large constituencies than in small ones. It tells how big a part of the electoral district’s votes the party or joint list must get in order to get one representative through. The sound threshold is called hidden because there is no official sound threshold in Finland.

For example, in the 2019 elections, more than two percent of the votes were enough to cross the hidden vote threshold in the Uusimaa electoral district. In Lapland, the Green Party, which received 9.7 percent of the votes in the constituency, was left without a seat. In this spring’s elections, one more representative will be elected from Uusimaa and Helsinki than in the previous elections, and one less representative from Lapland. The latent sound threshold of Uusimaa and Helsinki therefore decreases, but Lapland increases even more.

The latent vote threshold will also rise in the constituency of South-East Finland, which is losing two representative seats, where Liike Nyt’s situation is closely monitored. Liike Nyt has indeed strengthened its positions in Etelä-Savo, which is part of the electoral district. The party already gained a strong position in the 2021 municipal elections in Savonlinna, but Panu Peitsaro, who was on Liike Nyt’s list in Etelä-Savo in last year’s regional elections, rose to become a notable voice rake nationally as well.

Liike Nyt also has the advantage that, thanks to the seat in the parliament, chairman Harry Harkimo is involved in the actual election exams and not in the minor party exams.

Sthe election system in use in uomo has kept the party field fairly stable. Among the new parties, mainly the Greens and Basic Finns have risen to a significant position. Especially in the parliament, this has been considered good, because the “fragmentation” of the parliament would make it difficult, for example, to form a government and the work of the parliament in general. The flip side is that the representativeness of the system and with it the credibility suffers.

Therefore, the biggest election task of the minor parties is to try to convince the voters that the vote given to them will not be wasted.

