Editorial | Minja Koskela would bring more good than bad to the left-wing coalition

Editorial|The election of Minja Koskela as the chairman of the left-wing union could complete the party’s transformation from a traditional labor party to a post-modern left-wing party.

Left Alliance won the jackpot in June’s European Parliament elections with the huge personal endorsement of its outgoing chairman, Li Andersson. However, Andersson’s successor will not take anything for granted.

The party organizes an advisory member vote on the chairman, but the party council makes the choice in October. At least two candidates have come forward, as MP Laura Meriluoto announced her interest in the position on Monday. However, MP Minja Koskela, who entered the competition first, can be considered an almost certain winner.

Andersson’s popularity was based on his sympathetic style, strong agenda and clear presentation of his positions. Koskela is more of an identity politician in a time of emotional polarization, whose election could complete the transformation of the left-wing coalition from a traditional labor party into a post-modern left-wing party. Instead of Dunari, Koskela would appeal to young people, women and students who get their politics from social media.

The new chairman will quickly have a place on the screen in the municipal elections. Andersson’s popularity does not follow the party by any means, and the Left Alliance is not the only one trying to profit from the growing dissatisfaction with the government’s cut line. There would also be a place for profiling for each party in handling the social security crisis, but in that matter everyone seems to be equally at a loss. Meriluoto’s strength is his background as an expert in the social sector.

The polarization between right-wing conservatives and the so-called green left continues to escalate. Voting behavior is blocked so that within the left-wing bloc, votes move between the Sdp, the Greens and the left-wing coalition. For the Democrats and the Greens, Koskela’s rise to the leadership of the left-wing coalition would at least mean that within that bloc, the fierce competition for young urban left-wing voters will continue.

