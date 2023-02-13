Editorial | Minister Lintilä got into a bad place

Social media is an opportunity for politicians, but also a risk. Now it has been noticed by the Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä.

ECommunications Minister Mika Lintilä (center) got into trouble when a message was sent from his Whatsapp account to an internal group within the center, mocking Prime Minister Sanna Marini (sd) and MP Matias Mäkystä (sd). According to Lintilä, the message was sent at the same time when he was sitting in a restaurant and not using his phone. That’s why he thinks his account was hijacked, for example, during the minister’s official trip to Africa. Parliament’s information security experts are examining Lintilä’s phone. Results have been promised on Thursday.

It is worth waiting for the reports, even though beforehand many experts and ordinary citizens have reacted with disbelief to the minister’s version of events. Based on so-called general life experience, the culprit for such accidents is usually found closer to Africa, often in the mirror of the person concerned. In the interview with Keskipohjanmaa, Lintilä stuck to his own version and pointed out that it would have been easier if he had just admitted his slip. The minister is telling the truth.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the magazine principle line.