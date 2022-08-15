Editorial | Minerals are not enough as an energy solution

There are not enough known mineral resources worldwide for even one generation of electric car batteries.

geology Research Center (GTK) published an eye-opener last week research about the sufficiency of various minerals mined from bedrock. These minerals are needed for batteries, for example, when the world tries to switch from fossil fuels to low-carbon solutions in order to curb global warming. According to the global plan, gasoline and diesel cars will be replaced by electric and hydrogen fuel cell cars, and at the same time electricity production based on burning coal and gas will be abandoned.

One key finding of the study is that the currently known mineral resources are not enough worldwide for even one generation of electric car batteries and their energy storage. In other words, electrification will not solve our energy problems and climate change. According to the study, replacing oil, gas and coal with renewable technologies – such as wind and solar power – is not possible for all of humanity. “There is simply not enough time or resources for this in light of the goals that the most influential countries in the world have set today.”

In this case, reducing consumption may be the only remaining option. The use of materials must be directed to essential uses, such as building a new energy system instead of current consumer goods, GTK’s opening research It’s time to wake up -research summary reminds. Simon Michaux, the assistant research professor who conducted the study, says that fundamental shifts in the global use of raw materials can easily last 20 years, no matter how great and revolutionary the technological inventions are.

Michaux’s The data he collected in his research over the last few years gives a bleak picture of the future. One big problem is the world’s food supply, where agriculture is largely dependent on petrochemical fertilizers and pesticides. In addition, the production of infrastructure for renewable energy sources requires so much mineral resources that the known raw materials of the world are simply not enough.

Increasing the use of biofuels and nuclear power are often offered as future energy solutions. Michaux’s calculations about the coverage of even these solutions are chilling. If all oil-based products were replaced by biofuel made from corn-based ethanol and biodiesel made from soybeans, the arable land needed to grow biomass each year would equal the amount of forests left on Earth. “This is clearly not practical. However, biofuels may be the best way to keep the aviation industry operational,” the report states.

According to the calculations, the number of nuclear power plants cannot be increased quickly enough. In 2018, nuclear power plants produced only 4.41 percent of global primary energy. Even if there was the will and the number of nuclear power plants were aggressively increased by 25 medium-sized reactors of the latest generation per year, the current uranium reserves would only last for 70 years. “Despite this, nuclear power may be the only practical way to supply large quantities of reliable electric power for industrial needs,” the research report estimates.

Dark the tiny bright spot of the study is the situation in Finland. We have expertise and materials from mineral mining and metal smelting to refined chemical products. “Despite all the significant challenges, we can also look at the issue as a fantastic opportunity to secure the Finnish economy”, GTK estimates.

