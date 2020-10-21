Editorial Mexico has become a country of drug snakes

The “drug war” launched by Mexico has only made matters worse.

Mexico former Secretary of Defense Salvador Cienfuegos was arrested last week in the United States. The country’s authorities suspect Cienfuegos is El Padrino, the mysterious godfather of the drug trade.

The news did not come as a surprise to those who have watched the Netflix series Narcos: Mexico. The series depicts the rise of drug crime in Mexico in the 1980s through the story of Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, the godfather of the Guadalajara cartel. It became clear in the series that drug cartels operate under the strong protection of those in power. That’s what they still do.

The Mexican tragedy is not just the country’s own fault, as the drug market is behind the border in the United States. The way out of the situation is hard to find, but the “drug war” launched by Mexico has only made matters worse. The current president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has proved as bad as his predecessor.

In the Mexican flag, an eagle defeats a snake, but now the snake has gotten badly on its neck.

