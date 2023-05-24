Editorial | Meta was fined, but the dispute has already been resolved

Information technology is developing and the world is changing so fast now that the EU has a hard job to keep up with the pace with its rules.

FMeta, the owner of acebook, was fined 1.2 billion euros after transferring the data of Facebook users from EU countries to the United States, where the country’s intelligence authorities can have access to the data. Meta’s operations violated the EU’s general data protection regulation and the company’s earlier court decision. Meta has said it will appeal the verdict and warned it may have to shut down Facebook and Instagram’s services in Europe.

The giant fine imposed by the European Data Protection Board is the latest installment in the handshake between the EU and large tech companies over the management of data collected from citizens. The data protection regulation enacted in 2018, known as the abbreviation gdpr, gave citizens broad rights to determine the storage and use of self-collected data, but technology companies have varied in compliance with the regulations. They have also been given several penalties for violations, the largest of which was the nearly 750 million euro fine Amazon received in 2021.

The timing of the decision caused confusion, as it is said that the European Union and the United States have already reached an agreement in practice on how to secure the data protection of EU citizens. An agreement can be reached before Meta has to pay its fine. The United States and the EU want to bury their disputes in a situation where Russia and China challenge the West both militarily and economically.

Technology is now developing so quickly that it is difficult for regulators to keep up. The EU’s data protection regulation was celebrated five years ago as proof of the “Brussels effect”, i.e. the strengthening of the EU’s global regulatory power. Now Italy has used data protection as a reason to ban the Chat GPT artificial intelligence.

The EU’s goal must be democratic, but at the same time efficient utilization of data, not falling off the bandwagon of technical development.

