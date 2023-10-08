Monday, October 9, 2023
Editorial | Meta and Google vacuumed media advertising clubs

October 8, 2023
in World Europe
Editorial | Meta and Google vacuumed media advertising clubs

Two American giants have more than 60 percent market share of Finnish digital advertising.

Sthe door the transition of commercial media has been drastic in the 21st century. At the beginning of the 2000s, advertising clubs were distributing more than a billion euros a year to various operators. Now the amount has dropped to less than 800 million euros per year.

One of the biggest upheavals has been the decline of paper newspaper advertising. When at the beginning of the 2000s, so-called print advertising in newspapers brought media companies 600 million euros a year, now only a quarter, or 150 million euros, remains.

