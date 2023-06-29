Editorial | Messing with utility rooms costs lives for nothing

Operating rooms do not create a drug problem, but they have been researched to reduce both health and safety hazards.

Awould it be okay if they were called “overdose prevention centers”, as the National Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) sometimes does? Or should we talk even more clearly about preventing unnecessary deaths?

It’s already been five years since the politicians in Helsinki ended up asking the legislators to allow drug use rooms to be tested. During the previous government, the matter did not progress beyond the investigation. There is no guarantee that it will continue even now. The government program promises more vaguely “separately defined measures to support the reduction of drug-related deaths among young people”.

The debate will continue: a citizens’ initiative on the issue was submitted to parliament this month. At least in Pirkanmaa, the politicians are currently going through a similar struggle as in the capital region before.

The strength and weakness of Finnish legislation is that changing laws in complex matters can be slow. At the same time, in reality, a new record was set: there were more drug-related deaths in the most recent statistics than ever before in the history of measurement.

In the capital region, the number of HIV infections among young drug users was also found to have increased last year. Hepatitis C is also spreading rapidly.

Qso let’s stop teasing. Starting to use drugs should be prevented by all means, but at the same time it is smart to reduce the harm of drug use to others and increase the chances of those who use drugs to lead a decent life.

There is a lot of research information about operating rooms in the world. They reduce blood-borne diseases and deaths from overdoses. In Finland, however, the effect on overdoses is probably less than in many other countries, because here Subutex, which needs a long duration of action, and mixed use take lives more often than heroin, which kills quickly.

With the help of utility rooms, we also get in touch with people who otherwise have fallen completely out of the reach of social and health services or actually society as a whole.

If the utility room is placed in the right place, it also increases the safety and cleanliness of the environment for other people as well. Still, prejudices are the most likely to prevent experimentation.

It’s not about accepting drugs. Operating rooms are needed where people who use drugs already move. They do not start or solve substance use, but they reduce its harm.

Every preventable death is worth preventing.

