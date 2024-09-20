Editorial | Mental health needs the North Karelia project

Editorial|Several statistics show how mental health problems have clearly increased recently. The root causes of the development must be investigated more widely than at present.

VRecently, there has been more confirmation that the deterioration of mental health is a serious public health problem in Finland.

According to Kela’s statistics, antidepressants were taken last year for the first time more than 600,000 Finns. Also the number of mental health-related sickness absences continued to grow, and last year already more than 100,000 people received sickness allowance based on a mental health disorder. In particular, anxiety disorders have clearly become more common as a reason for sickness allowance.

Even more boring figures are obtained about the youth. According to the most recent school health survey, more than half of eighth- and ninth-grade girls experienced social anxiety, and a third experienced general anxiety. It is also known that the number of depression and anxiety symptoms among young people has almost doubled in ten years. In addition, the number of schoolchildren who have experienced bullying at least once a week has started to increase.

The situation has worsened quite quickly, as the year 2016 seems to have been some kind of turning point. After that, both the number of people taking mental health drugs and the proportion of people on sick leave due to mental health problems started to increase clearly. Until 2016, there were more than 400,000 users of mental health medication for several years. Even in the last decade, diseases of the musculoskeletal system were clearly the most common reason for sickness absence.

Mthe rapid increase in the use of prescription drugs can of course be partly explained by the fact that doctors are now also prescribing them for, for example, anxiety, insomnia and even the treatment of some pains. Tranquilizers are prescribed far less today, especially because of the abuse risk associated with the addictive benzodiazepines.

It also probably has an effect, that mental health problems are recognized better than before, and because of them more people go to the doctor’s office than before. It is of course a positive thing: in the past, the problems of many remained hidden. Among schoolchildren, on the other hand, the symptoms of classmates increase the young person’s probability of getting sick, a recent study says.

“ There are not enough times for conversation therapy.

However, these reservations do not change the fundamentals. According to experts, mental health problems have clearly increased. The growth doesn’t seem to be stopping. The more common symptoms in girls in particular are an important reminder of that.

However, the rapid increase in the use of antidepressants raises questions. Medicines help many, but often they have become practically the only means of treatment when there are not enough times for conversation therapy. The supply of services that are at least partially financed by society has not kept up with the increased demand.

OIt’s time to see how serious a public health problem mental health is. We need to start thinking more strongly than before about why mental health problems are becoming more common and how they can be better combated.

Treatment is important, but there is really no limit to the need for drugs and therapy if the root causes cannot be affected.

Experts have listed as explanations for the current situation, among others, the coronavirus pandemic, climate concerns, fear of war, economic uncertainty, digitization, the pressures brought by social media, a decrease in face-to-face interaction, a weakening of resilience, an increase in stress both in work life and at school, and finally, a general change in lifestyle. These things are likely to mix slightly differently in different cases.

We must try to find out as comprehensively as possible what in our current everyday life is increasing mental health problems at such a rate. Cardiovascular diseases were reduced with the North Karelia project launched in the early 1970s. Now we need the North Karelia project on mental health. This cannot continue.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS editorial staff, and they reflect the magazine principle line.