Editorial Media literacy is a vaccination against lies

Coronavirus vaccinations and media literacy are mentally related to each other.

Vaccination prevents the coronavirus from causing serious illness, and media literacy is effective against false news and conspiracy theories. These relatives also have a mutual and direct connection: the foggy message of those who oppose vaccinations goes astray in Finland, because trust in society’s institutions and the media has been maintained. studies according to good. In Finland, the vaccination will be taken fresh survey according to certainly or probably 86 percent of Finns.

On Monday, the joint News Week of the schools and the news media began. The week highlights the importance of reliable information and responsible journalism.

Second research says there is suspicion about social media coverage, but suspicion is declining. The result is explained by the fact that the alternative is being seen less and less: a third of Finnish young people consider social media to be their main source of news.

