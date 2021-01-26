In the wonderful world of McDonald’s, behind double cheese and royal bacon, it’s not just consumers who get fat and fat. The shareholders too. And not just any old way. The conclusions of a report by the NGO ReAct give shivers of capitalistic Machiavellianism. In France, the practices of the king of fast food confine, in fact, to the genius of optimizing all possible and imaginable aid, not to mention the grabbing of public subsidies, an art in which McDonald’s has become a master stallion!

In detail, ReAct tells us that the giant has benefited for years from a general reduction in employers’ social contributions known as the “Fillon reduction” for low wages and, of course, from the all too famous Cice, in proportions so impressive that McDonald’s has “Saved” between 290 and 400 million euros over six years, the equivalent of 200,000 to 300,000 euros per restaurant. What was this financial windfall used for? To increase wages? To improve the working conditions of employees, knowing that 80% are part-time? No, just to lower the “cost of labor” and inflate profits: more than 2.3 billion euros between 2011 and 2019 …

Backed by all this aid, McDonald’s France has never been doing so well. Remember that the brand employs more than 75,000 people in France, in nearly 1,500 restaurants, the second largest market in terms of turnover behind the United States. And who benefits? The shareholders, of course! In 2020, the group paid them back 3.8 billion euros. Vertiginous. With two details. In our country, not only does the law prohibit using the Cice to increase the distribution of dividends – the company refuses to give details of its accounts in this regard – but, moreover, it was committed to creating 20,000 new jobs between 2011 and 2019. To date, less than 10,000 have been created. Did you say crisis?