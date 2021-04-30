Friday, April 30, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Editorial Maybe May Day is the last battle, and the Midsummer size is already to be met

by admin
April 30, 2021
in World
0

Editorial|Editorial

We’re still celebrating this holiday without a decent splash.

First of May is traditionally a celebration of workers and students. Now no one was celebrating very riotously, but everyone could raise a May Day cup for the workforce and the students.

The coronavirus pandemic has drawn a new visible divide among working Finns. Much has been said during the year about the physical and mental trials of teleworkers. However, the heavier burden of the coronavirus epidemic has fallen on those who have not been able to stay telecommuting.

.
#Editorial #Day #battle #Midsummer #size #met

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

A judge investigates whether Montero used a Ministry adviser as a nanny

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.