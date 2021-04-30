Editorial Maybe May Day is the last battle, and the Midsummer size is already to be met

We’re still celebrating this holiday without a decent splash.

First of May is traditionally a celebration of workers and students. Now no one was celebrating very riotously, but everyone could raise a May Day cup for the workforce and the students.

The coronavirus pandemic has drawn a new visible divide among working Finns. Much has been said during the year about the physical and mental trials of teleworkers. However, the heavier burden of the coronavirus epidemic has fallen on those who have not been able to stay telecommuting.