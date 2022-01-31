The good news for the eurozone was that the Italian government, led by Draghi, would pursue economic reforms

If the euro rescue medal would be distributed, it would be given to Mario Draghi. In 2012, he guaranteed that the debt crisis would not spill the single currency. Draghi, as President of the European Central Bank, said that the bank would save the euro, whatever it required (whatever it takes). Speech was enough.

Italy has been seen as a weak link in the eurozone. Economic growth was slow for decades and debt increased. Italian banks accumulated large amounts of government debt, and the fate became a risk.

However, the biggest risk for Italy is political. In Italian politics, the easy-going – the five-star movement, Lega and Fratelli d’Italia – have widespread support.

Italy stabilized when Mario Draghi became prime minister. Under Dragh, the Italian economy has turned for the better and the waves of politics have abated. The Italian economy is growing at a good pace right now, faster than the German economy, for example. When debt service costs are removed from the balance, Italy earns more than it spends.

During Dragh, Italian populist parties have calmed down and their anti-EU sentiment has waned. However, they must not be allowed to take responsibility for the government and the jar, the Italian economy and the eurozone hope.

In Italy the election of the president threatened to turn into a government crisis due to the strong support of populists. President Sergio Mattarella did not want to continue, and the parties could not agree on other names. Dragh’s election to the position approached menacingly. That would have meant the overthrow of the government.

Under Dragh’s guidance, Mattarella agreed to the next season on a patriotic whatever it takes principle. Now Dragh’s government can continue to reorient Italy’s economic and political reforms and distribute the proceeds of the recovery package as agreed.

For the eurozone, the solution was reassuring. At the same time, the case reminded us that entire systems – Italian politics and the single currency – should not depend on what one person does and says. Drahgia can be called both a savior and a risk center.

