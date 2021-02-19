Editorial Marin inherited Katainen’s worms and jar

Sanna Marini’s board of directors is held together by the same and self-made ties as the once board of Jyrki Katainen.

Finland Jyrki Katainen’s (Coalition) multi-party government, which once ruled, tied its hands so that no party could raise its hand alone. The government decided in advance that if public finances need to be adjusted, half of the adjustments will be made by raising taxes, half by saving. The first demand braked the bourgeois side, the latter the left. The worm jar remained unopened and the direction of the economy was not corrected.

Sanna Marin’s (sd) board jar has the same worms. “If the center wants to open a debate on adjustment measures, then it must be prepared for these tax decisions to be on the table,” said Li Andersson (left). In Ilta-Sanomat. He meant dividend taxation of unlisted companies, which the left would like to tighten.

What is special here is that, in his threat, Andersson defined exactly what should be done now: the debate on economic adjustment measures and the correction of dividend taxation should begin. The jar is open, now the worm is hooked.

