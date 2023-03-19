Editorial | Life is cut short when hooked on a smartphone

Modern life cannot be done without a phone, but using it requires skills that support mental health.

Pfrom the mind-blowing Tiktok scrolling and jumping from one app to another. This is how the reader who responded to HS’s survey described his phone use. When you finally get to put the phone down, you’re met with brain fog.

The addictive nature of smartphones and the shortening of social interactions have been talked about for years. The problem may have gotten worse as more applications and online communities have appeared.

Today, many people spend unnecessarily long periods of time browsing the contents of their smartphones. People under the age of 25 use the phone the most, but the older age groups are not far behind either.

At the same time, waiting lists for youth psychiatry are growing. Even every fourth young person has a mental health disorder. Depression and anxiety are observed in more and more young people, and the phone is estimated to be one of the causes of the problems.

Already a few years ago, in a media survey by the Mannerheim Children’s Protection Association, a quarter of middle schoolers said that they had tried to reduce their phone use without success.

Tthe point is that modern life simply cannot be done without a smartphone. However, its use requires skills that support mental health, and there is a rush to teach and learn them.

A person who uses a smart phone with control notices social situations that do not include using the phone – such as meetings with friends and family members.

In addition, you have to learn to limit your own phone use even more. Parents are familiar with applications that can be used to limit children’s phone time or the time they can use certain applications. After growing up, the young person must learn to limit their phone use themselves.

Trainer Sirkku Ruutu reminded In an interview with HS, that in device-mediated interaction, risk-taking in relationships between people decreases and is not learned.

Schools play a big role in this. Children and young people must be taught to regulate the use of the phone and accustom them to face-to-face meetings.

