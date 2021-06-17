No Result
Editorial Left-winged and middle-class Greens pondered the reasons for the election defeat

by admin_gke11ifx
June 17, 2021
in World
The Greens lost in the municipal elections, especially in the Helsinki metropolitan area. It has launched a debate on the party line.

Municipal elections significant changes included a clear loss for the Greens. The party lost 1.9 percentage points nationwide and more than four percentage points in Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa. The result was a shock to the Greens, as the metropolitan area is a stronghold from which the party set out to conquer the country. The crumbling of support in the core area means there is something wrong with the party core.

