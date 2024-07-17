Editorial | Learning support needs to be reformed to make it more efficient than it is today

Editorial|Every fourth elementary school student needs enhanced or special support.

Ballitus intends to renew the support model, which is used to help basic education students learn and function in everyday school life. The presentation on the matter was in the opinion round in June.

The current model includes three steps. These steps are general support, enhanced support and special support.

The three-tier support has been in use for more than ten years. Several studies and surveys have shown that there is ambiguity and considerable regional variation in the implementation of support. What concrete forms of support are included in the different levels of support have varied by municipality and even by school.

The availability, retention and level of competence of the teaching staff have influenced the implementation of the support. Schools are also often not allocated sufficient resources to organize support. The time of the teachers and principals has been spent running the papers, because there has been too much overlap in the documents of the support documents.

The three-tier support should be dismantled, because it has not worked the way the legislator had hoped. One reason is the lack of resources, but also changes in society. Every fourth elementary school student has some kind of need for enhanced or special support, and the number of those needing support has grown year by year. It is clear that the forms of support must be unified and clarified, and the administrative burden on the teaching staff must be reduced.

There are many good things in the show and it is widely supported. The totality of the forms of support given to the student has been clarified, the practices and concepts of organizing support have been harmonized. The number of support pedagogical documents has been reduced and their preparation process has been simplified.

Isoi’s change would concern the strengthening of so-called proactive support measures. The concepts of enhanced and special support are to be abandoned, and proactive and student-specific support measures will be provided for instead.

Anticipatory support measures would be implemented in the own teaching group. These would include proactive support teaching, support teaching in the language of instruction and short-term teaching by a special education teacher in connection with other teaching. The student could also receive stronger individual student-specific support, which could include teaching in a small group or in a special class.

“ The teachers’ time has been spent turning in papers.

In connection with learning support, inclusion has been discussed a lot. The aim is primarily to offer the student a place at a nearby school. This would not change. Small group and special class teaching would also still be possible.

What is new, on the other hand, is that in the future there could be no more than five students in the teaching group of one teacher, who will receive special education given by a special education teacher as a student-specific support measure. This would be to the teachers’ liking, as they have found the current situation burdensome.

Ethere are still shortcomings in the draft, which should be clarified during further preparation. Anticipatory support requires an estimated 150 new special education teachers.

The availability of special education teachers is already a challenge today. How will continuing education for teachers be made possible in the future when adult education support has been abolished?

The reform does not take into account early childhood education at this stage either. The three-tier support was introduced in early childhood education only in the last government term. The upper secondary school law is also currently being reformed, and as part of it, upper secondary school students are getting the right to remedial education.

Some students need support from grade to grade. Support must be unified across the entire educational path.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the journal principle line.