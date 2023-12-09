Editorial | Läski kills more Finns than Corona

The number of overweight people is increasing in Finland. The downward trend of vascular diseases reversed last year.

VWhen interpreting the cause-of-death statistics for the past year, you should use a sense of proportion. Statistics Finland by in 2022, 63,200 people died in Finland. The number increased from the previous year by 5,500. A large part of this is explained by the coronavirus pandemic. Almost 3,400 more people died from corona than in the second year of the pandemic in 2021.

There were a total of 4,349 people who died from corona. The number is sad and big, but it should be compared to the biggest killer, circulatory system diseases. Relativizing does not mean downplaying the number of corona deaths. More than 19,500 people died from diseases of the circulatory system last year – that is, more than four times more than from the corona virus.

The long downward trend of diseases of the circulatory system was broken last year, and the number of deaths started to increase. There were 700 more people who died from these diseases than in 2021. Especially high blood pressure can be seen in the change. Approximately 500 more Finns died of heart and kidney diseases caused by hypertension than in 2021. The corona also played a role in the background.

There were also many more people who died from memory diseases and tumors than were killed by the corona virus.

Kthe oronavirus will mutate, but it will hardly stay around like in the early years of the pandemic as a big killer among people. Vascular diseases, on the other hand, will remain, their lethality will probably only increase. The underlying cause of these diseases has been dangerously numbed.

The biggest killer of Finns is connected to the increase in the number of overweight people. The Department of Health and Welfare’s (THL) fresh the report according to the body mass index, 1.2 million Finns are obese. Already half of Finland’s population is obese. Girdle obesity indicates a possible fattening of the internal organs.

Fatigue is a real threat to both public health and the national economy. Annamari Lundqvist, head of research at THL, estimates that obesity causes additional costs of one billion euros annually for health care, which is already in crisis.

It is customary to talk about the growing problem only at the level of public health and numbers. It’s time to give up this shame, because the solutions that will really change the deadly trend are aimed at people – above all, what they eat. Public health doesn’t get worse, but it doesn’t eat donuts either.

Those who oppose corona vaccinations will be happy to know that in 2022 no one died from vaccinations in Finland.

