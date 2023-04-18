Editorial | Korkman’s ideas fell between the parties

Economist Sixten Korkman presented the crimson of moderate economic discipline, but it seems that there is no demand for moderation in politics now.

EIn an interview with Yle on Saturday, economist Sixten Korkman stuck his spoon into the government’s soup by criticizing the coalition’s six billion euro adaptation goals as too tough – especially when there are also needs to increase spending, for example in defense and research money.

“If we go for cuts of ten billion euros rather than six billion, then social problems will arise, which also have an economic dimension,” said Korkman. It has been pointed out that the economist mixed up cuts and adjustments in his speeches, but the terms have been used very variedly in politics over the course of the spring – probably partly on purpose.

Korkman’s interview has divided opinions. To the left of the political center, it has been seen as proof of the veteran economist’s wisdom, while to the right, Korkman has been suspected of politicking against the bourgeois government. Korkman strengthened the latter interpretation by already starting to list parties suitable for a blue-red government.

Korkman’s views attract attention because of his background. During the recession of the 1990s, Korkman worked as the head of the National Economy Department of the Ministry of Finance and then as the Director General of the Economic Policy Department of the Council of the EU (Ecofin). Korkman has also served as the chairman of the business community. Korkman represents market thinking and responsible economic policy, not neo-left doctrines.

On closer reading, the ideas presented by Korkman are also quite traditional. He is looking for a middle ground between the economic line of the coalition, which he thinks is too steep, and the Sdp, which he thinks is too lax. Korkman does not say that the economy should not be adjusted, but he wants to adjust it during two or three election periods. He hopes for Finland to follow the Swedish model, where the parties, with the exception of the Sweden Democrats, are committed to the medium-term fiscal policy goal of a balanced state economy.

Sin Uomo, the responsibility of economic policy has been tried to be protected with spending frameworks, where the vast majority of spending is measured in a framework that binds the entire government period. In the last government term, these frameworks were practically abandoned. First, the frameworks were increased in the government program in the name of the employment goal, then the government left part of the expenditures outside the frameworks, and finally the framework was increased again for the years 2022–2023. When it was possible to increase expenses without looking for similar savings elsewhere, a loss of morale followed, where it was easy to allocate money to extra child benefits, for example.

It was a question of unexpected crises, but also of values. Even in their election campaign, the Social Democrats rejected debt issues with their own “value policy”. It is quite a long way from that to the blue ribbon of moderate economic discipline outlined by Korkman. The question is therefore not only about the coalition’s cutting goals, but also about Sdp’s shift to the left. It may be that this gap will not be bridged during a single government negotiation.

Korkman warned about the dangers of excessive surgery. It’s true that the economy can’t be boosted with just cuts – or adjustments. They are hardly even the actual goal of the coalition. I guess no party seeks power in order to make cuts. The coalition would like reforms to the labor market from the bourgeois board. Values ​​are also a question in the politics of the coalition, although it may be easier to promote them from the seemingly neutral position offered by economic figures.

Ewhere there is belt tightening. Korkman would rather do that slowly than in an instant – and it would be easier. Even dieters know that after a hard diet, the pounds easily come back. Yo-yoing doesn’t work for losing weight, and it doesn’t seem to work in politics either, but a sustainable lifestyle overhaul would require willpower, the likes of which is nowhere in sight.

