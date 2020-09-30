Upgrade
Editorial Kontula is a better-known residential area

Bhavi Mandalia
September 30, 2020
in World
Complementary construction made Myllypuro even more attractive. The same can happen in Kontula.

Kontulan ostari is infamous for a troubled life. The people of Kontula have had to wait too long to clean up and calm down the shopping center environment.

The poor reputation of the mall has marked the entire district, which has a better reputation. The apartment buildings, built in the 1960s and 70s, are home to long-term residents who appreciate the good aspects of their home region – such as the surrounding nature and good transport links.

Now the city is planning additional construction in Kontula, which would double the area’s current population from 14,000. There is also a new shopping center and apartments above it.

Change is welcome, but it must be done together with the residents. At least many of the residents interviewed by HS had not yet heard how big changes are ahead (HS 29.9.).

The editorials are HS’s statements on a topical issue. The writings are prepared by the editorial staff of HS and reflect the magazine principle.

