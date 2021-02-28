Editorial Kirsi Piha turned voters’ attention to the Coalition’s break-up, the party’s sliding towards the right edge of the party map

Editorial|Editorial
The right edge of the Coalition has begun to leak, and as the Coalition members have begun to compete with the basic Finns for hard values, their own traditional values have blurred and the gaps have spread.
Kirsi Piha On Saturday night, he announced his reasons why he is not a candidate for the Coalition Party when the mayor of Helsinki is elected.
“The basic value of the Coalition is not the idea that where a person is, there is a problem, but rather, where a person is, there is an opportunity. The basic value of the Coalition Party is to create a prosperous and active society where everyone has the opportunity to try, work and live a good life. Everyone. It is not based on prejudiced thinking that discriminates against different groups. Dignity does not politicize. ”
.