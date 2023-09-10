Editorial | King Kaarle Kustaa has maintained his popularity in the midst of changes in Sweden and Europe

King Charles XVI Gustav of Sweden is celebrating his jubilee, because he has been in power for 50 years. Although the King of Sweden has little political power, he gave his prestige to the NATO process.

Tnext week in ukholm, the 50th anniversary of King Karle XVI Kusta’s reign will be celebrated. This year also marked 500 years since Kustaa Vaasa was elected king of Sweden. At that time, in 1523, the Kalmar Union had disintegrated and a new era began in Sweden – which also included the area of ​​Finland at the time: the building of a pre-modern state and the establishment of a central government.

