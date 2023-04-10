Editorial | King Charles found his kingdom

King Charles and Queen Camilla will be crowned in early May. The new king inherited his mother’s problems: the challenges of the monarchy and a kingdom pacing in different directions. Instead, Charles’ adaptation to his new role has been seamless.

in Britain will see a rare display of royal splendor on the first Saturday in May when King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla are crowned at Westminster Abbey.

It has been almost 70 years since the last coronation. That’s when the crown was pressed on the head of Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth, who died last September.

This time, a couple of thousand invited guests from around the world will arrive in London for the celebrations. The scale is considerably more moderate than at Elizabeth’s coronation in the summer of 1953. The British court sticks to its position and ceremonies, but avoids living on them as much as possible.

King Charles has slipped into his new role perhaps more smoothly than expected. No popular movement against the monarchy was born. Charles’ net popularity figures are of course clearly lower than Queen Elizabeth’s figures, but also clearly higher than Charles’ own figures when he was still the crown prince.

The new king inherited his mother’s problems and challenges. Among them, the first one is common to the monarchies of Western democracies: how to justify the importance and continuation of the monarchy in modern times. What worked to the advantage of Charles and posterity is that the British are attached to many of their institutions and customs, even those whose value many outsiders do not understand.

Charles’s kingdom is not the most typical either. The United Kingdom consists of four countries namely England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. The position of head of state in fourteen other countries of the Commonwealth will also be added.

Although King Charles easily found his kingdom, the kingdom itself is by no means permanent. It paces in different directions, and even threatens to fall apart.

Mthe number of former subjects who have abandoned onarchy is likely to increase even more. The court and the British government will not have much to say against that.

The survival of the United Kingdom itself in its current framework is not self-evident. Scotland held a referendum on independence already in September 2014. At that time, the majority of voters wanted to preserve the more than three-hundred-year-old union. However, the result did not extinguish the enthusiasm of supporters of independence.

It is clear that neither the British government nor the king would like to let go of Scotland. Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s surprise resignation in February is playing into the hands of UK voters. The replacement of the flamboyant Sturgeon with Humza Yousaf has pushed the Scottish National Party (SNP) into a slump. The Scottish Labor Party, which opposes independence, will especially benefit from it.

In Northern Ireland too, we are reaching out further from England, London and the monarchy. The largest party in Northern Ireland’s self-governing body, the National Assembly, is now for the first time Sinn Féin. Its core objective is the unification of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Brexit, with all its problems, has contributed to the desire for change. In Northern Ireland, Brexit – in addition to practical customs problems – also resurfaced the question of national identity.

Mon sunday 10 april it will be a quarter of a century since the signing of the peace agreement in northern ireland. However, the Brexit controversies have overshadowed the preparations for the holiday. The region’s self-government has been on hold, as Northern Ireland’s largest unionist party, the DUP, has been disappointed with the Brexit they supported.

Of course, King Charles cannot take a stand on disputes between different parts of his kingdom. He must be above politics.

As king, Charles also comments on his old favorite topics, such as environmental issues, with emphasis on caution. In a way, it’s even a shame. As crown prince, Charles was even a pioneer in the issues of nature loss and climate change.

