Editorial | Kim Jong-un wants to profit from the Russian war

Russia is so isolated that its leader Vladimir Putin has to incite North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un to get weapons from him. In return, Kim wants, among other things, nuclear technology, which can have unpleasant consequences.

Tthis week it has become clear who will benefit especially from Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

It is North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, who met Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the Amur region on Wednesday.

The reason for the meeting is obvious. Poor Communist Dictatorship North Korea is an outcast state, but it has one of the world’s largest standing armies and an efficient arms industry. Above all, it is ready to sell this production to Russia, whose major attack has taken away both weapons and allies. Therefore, North Korea has become more significant for Russia than before.

The situation is good for Kim, who wants from Russia at least technological help against weapons for North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs, parts for his Soviet-era war and civilian machines, wheat and other foodstuffs to help with food shortages, fuel and the opportunity to send economically important migrant workers to work in Russia.

For Kim, Russia’s need to acquire weapons and an ally is above all a way to get a bigger opening to UN sanctions. The situation in North Korea has become even more dire after the UN imposed sanctions on it after the nuclear tests. However, acquiring a nuclear weapon was so important to North Korea’s leadership that it has not yielded but has continued its scheming. It was also visible on Wednesday, when North Korea fired ballistic missiles from its east coast.

The meeting between Kim and Putin highlights Putin’s isolation, even as Russian propaganda tries to show that North Korea supports Russia’s fight against “Western imperialism”.

Russia’s need to inflame North Korea can have many unpleasant consequences. If Russia starts actively supporting North Korea’s nuclear program, the West should react clearly and strongly.

