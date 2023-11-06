Editorial | Kepu is deceiving himself, states the party’s report

The raw and plain-spoken report published by the center on its own condition is a refreshing read. However, extensive reform of the party is not easy.

QLast week, the center, which is in the middle of giving, published a brutally honest statement about the state of the party the reportwhose conclusion is clear: the kepu is especially deceiving himself.

The report was compiled by a working group independent of the party leadership and the party office, which was appointed by the party government last spring. In the parliamentary elections held more than a month earlier, the center had received 11.3 percent of the votes, which is the party’s worst result during Finland’s independence. Support has continued to shrink in opinion polls since then.

The report points out that now that Finland has returned to the time of the three big parties, the center is no longer one of them. According to the group led by non-fiction author Juha Kuisma, a central influencer, the situation is partly explained by society’s development costs working against the center. However, according to the group, the bigger problem is that the party has not managed to change with the times. The former general party has become the party of pensioners, low-educated people and small towns.

According to the report, joining the government after the last election was a mistake. In addition, the party applied for a raise last season by changing its chairman twice. The second time caused trauma, but the problem is deeper: the party changes its leader when it should be correcting its actions.

According to Kuisma, the center will fade to a six percent party if it continues with the current model. By changing, the center can continue as an influential party of about 15 percent. Kuisma considers it highly unlikely to return to a 23 percent party.

The lucid report is a refreshing read. However, calling for a broad reform of the party is much easier than a broad reform of the party. It is not at all certain that the centrist people, who still carry the DNA of the big party, are still ready for radical changes.

