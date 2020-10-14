Editorial Kari Suomalainen was a champion of his time

One hundred years have passed since the birth of Helsingin Sanomat’s long-term cartoonist, and now it is worth returning to his significant but controversial legacy.

For subscribers

20:15

­

Kari Suomalainen it will be one hundred years since the birth on Thursday. Kari Suomalainen’s – for readers only Kari – drawings were published in Helsingin Sanomat in 1950–1991, most of them as pictures of the day of the editorial page. Therefore, on this page it is now worth returning to Kari Suomalainen’s significant but controversial legacy.