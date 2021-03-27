Saturday, March 27, 2021
Editorial Karelia shines a little extra light on the Baltic Sea

March 27, 2021
Despite individual progress, it is a national shame that more has not been invested in research and protection of the Baltic Sea.

Russian Important news echoed from Karelia: in Kaalamo, Ruskeala reform has begun the village’s water infrastructure with the support of Finland and the EU for more than three million euros. The issue concerns us as much as possible: the region’s wastewater flows into the Baltic Sea, which is in poor oxygen.

