Editorial Jussi Saramo gets the Minister of the Cross to wash his career

The Minister of Education, Li Andersson, who will be on family leave, will try to take over the duties of the chairman of the Left Alliance himself, if possible.

Left Alliance decided on Tuesday evening to elect Member of Parliament Jussi Saramon, 41, as Deputy Minister of Education Li Andersson for this family leave. Saramo’s ministerial nest begins around Christmas and continues into the spring season.

Saramo is only a first-term MP. It is quite rare for a first-term representative to become a minister, even then a stubborn minister. Apparently, the party wants to advance Saramo’s career in politics.

As a minister, Saramo gains visibility in the public in a completely different way than as a first-term MP, even though he is already the party’s vice chairman.

Saramo replaces Andersson only as a minister. Andersson will try to handle the duties of the party’s chairman and the presidential exams for next spring’s municipal elections, at least in part.

The Left Alliance cannot afford not to use Andersson’s media visibility, as he is more popular than his party.

