Editorial Juha Sipilä offers capitalism to newborns

Congressman A working group led by Juha Sipilä (center) presents almost 70 measures to strengthen domestic ownership. Among other things, the group would explore the possibility of including a share savings account as part of the maternity package.

In practice, this would mean that the state would open a “child share savings account” for every newborn living permanently in Finland, to which the state would donate 300 euros. The investment of funds would be decided by guardians, who would be provided with independent investment material in maternity kits and counseling centers. The account would be managed as an adult.

The performance is a classic by Juha Sipilä: a new, surprising and suitably controversial idea. With many others now declaring a crisis of capitalism, Sipilä wants to inaugurate newborns into capitalism.

It is still not worth rejecting the idea of ​​Sipilä’s working group outright. Capitalism may be in crisis, but in 18 years it could still raise a nice start-up money from a state sponsorship to the life of a young adult.

