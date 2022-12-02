Editorial | Juggling the deductions is not straightforward

The return of the deduction has begun to be longed for, as interest rates on loans have continued to rise.

A mortgage the interest tax deduction will be removed next year. The disappearance of the deduction is the end point of a process that has lasted more than ten years. Since the decision was made, the reduction has slowly shrunk towards next year’s zero.

The return of the deduction has begun to be longed for, as interest rates on loans have continued to rise. A return would not be a linear, logical or predictable tax policy.

On the other hand, shrinking the reduction did not reach the original goal either. The goal was to slow down the indebtedness of Finns. Indebtedness has continued.

One loophole for this recent goal of tax policy came from the fact that, in certain cases, investors were left with the option of deducting the housing association’s financial consideration in the taxation of rental income.

Housing investors were therefore encouraged to take on debt, which may now turn out to be a bad mistake. This choice was not a straightforward and logical tax policy either.

