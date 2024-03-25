Editorial | Journalism must be true

The uproar created by the fabricated writings of Aamulehti's former editor is eroding trust in the media at a time when reliable, independent and professional journalism is more important than ever.

AThere was an uproar about the activities of Matti Kuusela, the retired editor of amulehti, after he had revealed in his book Journalist – a different kind of reporter that he mixed fictitious elements into his magazine stories. For example, the account of the conversation with the writer Eeva-Liisa Manner and the life stories of the Uzbeks described in the reportage were the product of Kuusela's imagination.

Kuusela has explained his activities in his journalistic style. He has the support of his two former editors-in-chief, Matti Apusen and Jouko Jokinen. Apusen, who is currently the chairman of Yleisradio's board by Kuusela was a “special quality feature journalist” who played “on the border between fiction and basic journalism”. Ramble on the lines is Yleisradio's editor-in-chief Jokinen. “Yes, sepeti can also work very well. In journalism, it is possible to imagine things, and I think it is clear to the readers that this has been done,” says Jokinen.

The former editors-in-chief may have been aware of the fictitiousness of Kuusela's stories, but others have not. The imagined Uzbekistan reportage was chosen as the best story of 2006 in the Great Journalist Award competition, and the Manner episode ended up in the author's biography. In today's online age, texts are also read without context, so it is even more difficult for readers to know when it is, for example, a journalistic stylistic experiment.

Those who understand Kuusela remind us that in recent years, different methods and genres were more widely used in journalism. Even then, however, it was not acceptable to distort the facts, let alone make things up on your own. Journalism has always meant reporting based on facts. Fictional narrative has its arena elsewhere.

Tfact-basedness is controlled in many ways today. The media can be notified of factual errors, which they should correct. This is also done, which can be seen from the corrections of sometimes very small errors in newspapers. Media activity is monitored by the industry's self-regulatory body, the Public Word Council, whose decisions must be published by the media that belong to it. Ultimately, the media's actions are judged by the courts.

“ Reliability is the lifeblood of the media.

Journalism is a human activity, so mistakes cannot be avoided. The boundary between the fact and the journalist's interpretation is not always clear. However, the media takes reliability issues seriously, which was reflected in Aamulehti's decision to remove more than 500 Kuusela stories from the paper's digital archive while they are investigated.

In many other professions, even a serious mistake can be resolved with a note or a warning, but a journalist's career is practically over and his reputation gone if he is caught deliberately distorting the truth. Reliability is the lifeblood of the media, so it cannot be compromised.

QThe uproar over the Uusela case has clearly come as a surprise to both the retired journalist and his former superiors. It says that they have missed the change of times.

In the competitive landscape changed by the Internet, journalism is fighting for its existence in a situation where the need for professional, independent and critical journalism is greater than ever. People's power cannot work if people do not have reliable information and no one supervises those in power. Today, those in power in Russia can decide, without media intervention, what kind of lies are told to the citizens, for example, about the war in Ukraine or the terrorist attack on a concert hall.

Even in Western countries, there are enough actors who wish that independent and critical journalism would disappear from investigating what they do and messing up their plans. Such entities welcome every opportunity to dig up the ground from under quality independent journalism. Such an opportunity was now offered by a different kind of journalist from Tampere.

