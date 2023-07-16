Editorial | Joe Biden uttered the magic words hoped for in Finland, but security requires more than the United States

At the same time as the relationship with the United States deepens, Finland must take care that the basis of the security policy will last if President Joe Biden’s successor disconnects the United States from supporting Europe and Ukraine.

Ythe president of the usa, joe biden, uttered the magic words in helsinki that he had to: the united states will defend every inch of nato and therefore also finland.

Biden certainly meant what he said. However, it is not possible to judge how the United States will function in NATO and transatlantic relations in the future based on speeches alone.

The former status quo of the global security order has been broken, and the relationship between the United States and Europe is not unchanged either. Leaders of European countries are gnawed by concern about the US’s commitment to European security and support for Ukraine. Whoever leads the United States, due to the development of China and also the internal dynamics of the United States, Europe will inevitably receive less attention.

The war in Ukraine and the long-term support of Ukraine forces Europe to improve its own defense and its position in the strategic competition. It must be done without breaking the relationship with the United States.

The same applies to Finland. Right now, the relationship is going well.

Biden emphasized both at the NATO meeting in Vilnius and at the summit in Helsinki that there are no boundaries between security, economy and technology. Biden connected values, climate policy, breakthrough technologies and the competitiveness of the economy in a way familiar to Finland’s overall security thinking. Finland has good conditions for being an interesting partner country for the United States. The United States is especially interested in 6g and other technological know-how.

SThe players in the Uurvalta competition are the United States, China, Russia, the Brics countries and the European Union. There is no division in Finland alone. In order to strengthen military alliances, Finland joined NATO, but in addition to that, other networks are needed in security cooperation.

For the United States, the NATO membership of Finland and Sweden is a victory, and Biden’s support for both has been decisive. Biden ostentatiously highlighted Sweden’s NATO ratification, because in Vilnius Sweden was still in Turkey’s loose grip.

In Helsinki, Biden was placed in the family circle of the leaders of the Nordic countries, which suited the Americans. For the United States, the North is a strategic entity. Now the summits of the United States and the Nordic countries have become established as a tradition, which even Biden’s successor would do well to continue. The Nordic countries would also like to deepen defense cooperation with the United States through Nordefco. At least the United States has not yet committed to this. Although the United States is putting together new regional partnerships, not even the Pentagon’s resources are enough for everything.

During his meeting with Biden, President Sauli Niinistö brought up the negotiations between Finland and the United States on a bilateral defense agreement, which emphasizes the politics of the agreement, which was previously characterized as mostly technical. The agreement is significant and the change from the previous one is big: the American defense administration is for the first time going through what the presence of American troops in Finland requires technically and legally.

However, the partnership with the United States is never equal. The United States has the power and status of a great power. Biden’s visit emphasized the importance of the Nordic countries to each other. Finland is more interesting as part of the Nordic region than on its own. An even more important reference group for Finland is the EU. In the EU, Finland is a bigger player than its size, although Finns’ attention is now on NATO and the United States.

SAt last year’s first NATO meeting in Vilnius, NATO continued to strengthen its defense and deterrence. At least on paper we are strong. Communication about unity is also possible from NATO, regardless of what is decided.

Ukraine received strong commitments from NATO and NATO countries in the name of the G7 group. The group also includes the EU, which is preparing its own long-term support package for Ukraine. Ukraine will not be left alone, even if a link fails.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the journal principle line.