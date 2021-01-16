No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Editorial Joe Biden gets to clean up the previous president’s mess again

admin by admin
January 16, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Editorial|Editorial

Joe Biden, who took the oath of office on Wednesday, knows what awaits him. The United States was also in turmoil 12 years ago when Biden came to the White House as vice president.

On Wednesday Joe Biden, who swears his oath of office, knows what awaits him. The United States was also in turmoil 12 years ago when Biden stepped into the White House as Vice President of Barack Obama.

The Iraq war and revelations of torture had overthrown U.S. prestige. The economy was crashing into a financial crisis that put an end to neoliberal economics. Obama and Biden had to hop on a moving train on its way to the abyss.

.

Tags:
admin

admin

Related Posts

Next Post

Murcian teams return after cleaning 500 kilometers of streets in Madrid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.