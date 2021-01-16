Editorial Joe Biden gets to clean up the previous president’s mess again

Joe Biden, who took the oath of office on Wednesday, knows what awaits him. The United States was also in turmoil 12 years ago when Biden came to the White House as vice president.

On Wednesday Joe Biden, who swears his oath of office, knows what awaits him. The United States was also in turmoil 12 years ago when Biden stepped into the White House as Vice President of Barack Obama.

The Iraq war and revelations of torture had overthrown U.S. prestige. The economy was crashing into a financial crisis that put an end to neoliberal economics. Obama and Biden had to hop on a moving train on its way to the abyss.