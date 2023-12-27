A major political trial is underway in Hong Kong, which China has taken a firm hold of, where the publisher Jimmy Lai, who criticized the Chinese Communist Party, may be sent to prison to end up.

BIn Hong Kong, a significant court hearing began last week, where media mogul and democracy activist Jimmy Lai, who has criticized the Chinese Communist Party, is accused of endangering national security and colluding with foreign powers. Laita is even threatened with a life sentence.

Lai's show trial is entirely political, as everyone knows. Jimmy Lai, 76, who got rich from the textile trade, became politically active after the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989 and founded a critical media empire, has long irritated the Chinese leadership.

Lai has been in prison for three years, as he has received several prison sentences in recent years. Few expect an acquittal even now, because all those accused under the National Security Act have received a verdict, and Lai is even a special case.

The court proceedings are a fresh reminder of how tight China's grip has been on Hong Kong, which it received from Britain in 1997. Civil liberties and an independent judiciary were the pride of Hong Kong for a long time, and even China, led by the Communist Party, promised it would enjoy greater autonomy for 50 years. These promises were not kept, and after Xi Jinping became the leader of China, the pace of the discipline campaign only accelerated.

In 2019, the situation led to large-scale pro-democracy demonstrations, which were brutally suppressed by the authorities. After that, China enacted a strict national security law in Hong Kong, under which more than 250 people have already been arrested. Based on this law, China now wants the Law to end up in prison.

The fate of Hong Kong is miserable. It is under the tight control of China's paranoid leadership and freedoms are a faint memory. Lai's case is another annoying signpost. That is why it is necessary to make a noise about his situation.

